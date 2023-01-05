Raveena Tandon Inspires Kanpur Zoo to Name a Cub After Her, Sends Heaters to Tiger Baby to Beat Winters

It is no news that actor Raveena Tandon is a true-blue wildlife enthusiast. Her social media bears a testament to her love for nature and she is seen often seen posting pictures from wildlife sanctuaries and tiger reserves in the country. During the pandemic, she extended monetary support to a couple of animal welfare non-profit that works towards defending their rights and restoring the Indian wilderness. And last year, she was appointed the Wildlife Goodwill Ambassador of Maharashtra by the state government.

To honour her for her contribution to saving and championing the preservation of wildlife, Kanpur zoo named a cub after her. Taking to social media, Raveena wrote, “Great initiative @WildLense_India ! Good Going Kanpur zoo with all the rescue and rehabilitation work you doing! ♥️🙏🏻 #kanpurzoo".

The authorities of the zoo thanked Raveena for sending heaters for hospitals and supplements for the cub. “Thank you to the lady with “Green Heart" @TandonRaveena Ma’am. You have extended your support to the voiceless souls of #Kanpur_Zoo in this spine chilling winters," they wrote on Twitter.

Raveena is known for her association with IDA India. She has made several appearances at fundraising events for the organisation. Through her efforts and views, she has spread awareness with regard to the support of animal welfare and animal rights. A few years ago, she also turned a wildlife photographer and flaunts the pictures on her social media.

In an interview with Firstpost, the actor shared that her love for wildlife began at an early age. “When I was around six or seven, the first-ever safari I went on with my dad was to Bandipur National Park in Karnataka and Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu. From then onward, my love story with the jungle started. I have been to the forests worldwide but there is no romance in any of these jungles as in the Indian jungles… Also, I have always worked for animals and our environment. Maximum abuse in the world happens to women and children and then to animals. I have been working for women and children as well as animals all along," she elaborated.

On the work front, she was last seen in the Kannada blockbuster film KGF: Chapter 2, where she played an antagonist. She will next be seen in Ghudchadi, a family entertainer, which also stars actor Sanjay Dutt. She has also bagged filmmaker and actor Arbaaz Khan’s Patna Shukla and will be reviving her role of police officer Kasturi Dogra in the second season of the Netflix series Aranyak. ​

