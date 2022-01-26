Raveena Tandon on Bombs Sent to Nawaz Sharif in Her Name During Kargil War: I Saw It Much Later

During the Kargil War in 1999, a few Indian soldiers had engraved the words “From Raveena Tandon To Nawaz Sharif" on a large bomb and decided to send it to the then Pakistan PM as he had said that Tandon is his favourite actor. Since then, those photos went viral on the internet and still crops up on social media from time to time. Now, the actress has opened up on the incident. In a conversation with Hindustan Times at the Tension Not Twitter spaces session, she said that she saw it much later.

Advertisement

She added, “However, I would advise the whole world that if anything can be negotiated with love and talk, please do it. Khoon ka rang laal idhar bhi hai aur udhar bhi (People bleed on both sides of the border). No one should feel proud about any mother losing their sons or daughters… If I have to stand there [defending the border] to safeguard my country, de do mere haath mein bandook, main vahaan khadi ho jaaungi (give me a gun and I’ll stand there)," she told.

It is said that during the Kargil War in 1999, Pakistani soldiers used to joke that they would leave Kashmir if India gives them actors Madhuri Dixit and Raveena Tandon. An example of this was also shown in the film Shershaah, which is based on the life of Kargil War hero, Captain Vikram Batra.

Nawaz Sharif, in one of his India visits back then had said that Tandon is his favourite Bollywood actress. This promoted the response from the Indian soldiers.

Advertisement

Raveena Tandon was last seen in the web series Aranyak on Netflix. Next, she will be seen in K.G.F: Chapter 2 with Yash and Sanjay Dutt among others.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.