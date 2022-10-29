Raveena Tandon Opens Up on Bollywood's 'Dirty Politics,' Says 'People Tried to Bury Me'

Raveena Tandon made her acting debut in the 1991 action film Patthar Ke Phool, which won her the Filmfare Award for New Face of the Year. Tandon established herself by playing the leading lady in the commercially successful action dramas Dilwale (1994), Mohra (1994), Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi (1996), and Ziddi (1997). While many celebs like Vidya Balan have opened up about gender discrimination in Bollywood, Raveena is the latest one to join the bandwagon.

While talking to Hindustan Times, the Dulhe Raja actress expressed that the talented individuals of the showbiz industry hardly get the platform to prove their mettle easily. She said, “Despite having such a great father, people tried to bury me, and reject me, but every time I fought back. This was never easy. And this really bothers me about this industry that a real talented person never gets the chance to prove themselves easily. I don’t appreciate the dirty politics that’s been going on in the industry for ages. In my 30-year-long career, I have seen so many people struggling to keep afloat and fight back. Some survive, some don’t and that’s so shattering to watch."

The veteran actress who recently celebrated her 48th birthday, also compared the plight of female actors from her time to now. She shared, “Female actors were always given a side role… asked to do the romantic parts. There were no interesting and eye-catching roles for females long back. But now, the industry has changed a lot. And I’m liking it. Nowadays females do get several strong roles where they can pull off the whole movie. People’s mindsets have also evolved. People are giving shout-outs to those strong characters. People are supporting them hugely. My roles as Kasturi Dogra (Aranyak) or Ramika Sen (K.G.F: Chapter 2), were loved."

Raveena further divulged her plans for future projects. She revealed, “I don’t want to be typecast after Aranyak. At this stage of my career, I want to explore more genres and want to be remembered for my versatility.". Let’s see what life has chosen for me!"

On the professional front, Raveena Tandon was last seen in Kannada Blockbuster KGF 2. The period action film helmed by Prashanth Neel starred Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj. It follows the assassin Rocky, who after establishing himself as the kingpin of the Kolar Gold Fields, must retain his supremacy over adversaries and government officials, while also coming to terms with his past.

