Raveena Tandon Opens Up on Dealing With Gossip, Says She Was Linked to Her Own Brother by Tabloids

A lot of scrutiny and criticism comes with fame and our Bollywood celebrities are aware of that. However, at times, some speculation and rumours take a serious toll on the celebs, and actress Raveena Tandon opened up on one such ordeal. Talking to Film Companion, the actress said that she has been linked with several men, including her brother. She told the publication, “I remember many, many sleepless nights that I would cry myself to sleep and I would dread every month, another yellow, gossipy tabloid completely ripping me, my credibility, my reputation, my parents into shreds and I would wonder, ‘What is it all about?’."

She continued, “They linked me with my own brother and Stardust wrote about that as well. ‘There is a handsome, fair boy who comes to drop Raveena Tandon, we have discovered Raveena Tandon’s boyfriend’. We have lived through that. Who would clarify and how much would you? You were at the mercy of those journalists and editors. Even if you would say ‘hello?’, they would say, ‘yeah, okay, take it with a pinch of salt’."

Raveena Tandon, a name that needs that no introduction, rose to prominence in the 90s with her superb acting performances in films like Ghulam-E-Mustafa, Ziddi, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and many others. The talented diva recently made her comeback in a suspense series Aranyak on Netflix. The show received appreciation for its flawless screenplay and direction. Raveena also received a lot of applause for her nuanced performance.

Aranyak series narrates the story of two police officers Angad and Kasturi who embark on a mission to solve the case of a young tourist’s rape and murder.

