Raveena Tandon Performs Last Rites Of Dad Ravi Tandon, Bids Him An Emotional Goodbye. Watch Video

Raveena Tandon was seen performing the last rites at her father Ravi Tandon’s funeral. The actor’s father, who was also a popular writer-director and producer, died in the wee hours of Friday. He was 85 years old. In videos and photos from the funeral, Raveena was seen carrying the bier. She was also seen paying her last respects and bidding him an emotional farewell.

The pictures from the funeral also featured Raveena’s husband Anil Thadani and director Sajid Khan. Earlier in the day, Farah Khan and Ridhima Pandit made their way to Raveena’s house to pay their last respects and extend their support to Raveena and her family during the difficult time.

According to an Indian Express report, Ravi had lung fibrosis and passed away due to respiratory failure. He reportedly breathed his last at his residence at 3.45 am on Friday. Raveena confirmed the news via a social media post. She posted a bunch of pictures with Ravi and penned a heartbreaking note. “You will always walk with me , I will always be you, I’m never letting go. Love you papa," she wrote in the caption.

Several stars took to the comments section and offered their condolences. Neelam Kothari Soni wrote, “Heartfelt condolences." Juhi Chawla wrote, “Heartfelt condolences to you & your family Raveena.. May his soul rest in peace 🙏🏻Om Shanti." Namrata Shirodkar dropped a series of folded hands emojis.

Ravi was a popular director, producer and writer in Bollywood. He has been a part of a number of 1970s and 80s movies. These included Anhonee, Khel Khel Mein, Majboor, Khuddar and Zindagi. However, he slowly moved away from the limelight in the 1990s. Last year, Raveena had shared a video of Ravi celebrating his birthday with the family.

In the video, Ravi was seen surrounded by Raveena’s mother Veena, Anil Thadani and Raveena’s daughter Rasha Thadani as he cut his birthday cake. She also shared pictures of him on his birthday and wrote, “My first love, my hero , my inspiration! .. Humility, Grace Compassion,and Self Respect #allinone, Happy Happy Birthday Papa! #ravitandon to many many rocking years ahead ! #foreverpapasgirl thank you instafam for@your good wishes already! All conveyed!"

