Raveena Tandon Recreates 90s Blockbuster Song Meri Pant Bhi Sexy, Watch ROFL Video

One of the prominent actresses of her time, Raveena Tandon continues to rule millions of hearts. The actress, who made her debut with Patthar Ke Phool in 1991, is a 90s diva and is still loved by Gen Y. And in the internet era, she loves to stay connected with her fans and followers through social media, as she often features in headlines for her posts. With that being said, going by her latest post, it appears that the actress is missing the 90s era, as she recreated a fun version of the 90s blockbuster song Meri Pant Bhi Sexy from Govinda and Karisma Kapoor's 1994 film Dulaara.

Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, the fashionista dropped a reel, in which she can be seen giving a twist to the lyrics of the super hit song. Throughout the video, the actress pointed towards her friends and her outfit, to show that she still belongs to the 90s era. In the entertaining video, Raveena can be seen along with the Bollywood actress Neelam Kothari Soni, and interior designer Anita Loomba, who initially can be seen lip-syncing the funny lyrics with the Mohra actress. But later, it seems that both of them forgot the lyrics, as Raveena Tandon can be seen solely continuing the song.

Advertisement

The trio took another take to nail the recreated version of the song, however, Neelam again stopped and gave a funny look to Raveena. Later, the Hum Saath-Saath Hain actress walked off after jokingly signaling that she isn’t from the 90s. Her caption informed us that it took a couple of takes for the actress to ace the lyrics, as she began her caption with hashtags: “Take one and take two." She wrote in the captions, “Mera style bhi 90s! Mere dost bhi 90s .. and sachi muchi, my jeans and shoes, and bag all preserved from the 90s and me too .. hahahah . Us too!!! Anita Loomba and Neelam Kothari Soni walk off." She ended the caption with a handful of laughing emoticons.

Advertisement

Needless to say, the video was acknowledged by millions, but what caught our attention was Bollywood’s Dhak Dhak Girl Madhuri Dixit's comment on the post. The Devdas actress, who herself is the 90s queen, wrote, “Awesome 90s,” and ended her comment with a heart-eye, a fire, and a heart emoticon. Neelam also took to the comments section and while dropping a handful of laughing emoticons, she wrote, “Hysterical,” and left a heart emoticon.

Advertisement

What are your views about the fun, entertaining, and amusing video?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.