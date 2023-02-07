Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon has made some shocking revelations about being fat-shamed, and also things she was uncomfortable doing on screen. From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Dulhe Raja, or starring in hit steamy numbers including Tip Tip Barsa Pani, Tandon created magic on the big screens with her charming aura. But not many believe that she also received flak in certain magazines for her body weight. During an interaction with ANI, the actress called 90s magazine the worst, while revealing she was nicknamed many things including being called ‘thunder thighs’. Though she doesn’t care about it now, Tandon highlighted it was quite rough for her because she was plump back in the day.

“Started at 16 and a half years, and I was full of baby fat which still hasn’t gone,” she said. Raveena Tandon admitted that she wasn’t the only one who’d have to undergo ruthless fat-shaming. She claimed some women magazine editors would fall in love with heroes and what they’d opine about female actresses would become their last words. Raveena Tandon confirmed there was no support for women at the time, “What the heroes said were the last words. If he wanted to pan a woman, the woman would be panned, shamed, literally, her career ruined in the magazines with nasty articles being put out about her."

Raveena also said that she had certain policies in place when it came to doing rape scenes in films. She demanded that no matter what, her clothes would be fully intact.

She said, “I used to be uncomfortable with a lot of things. For example, dance steps. If I was uncomfortable with something, I would say, ‘Listen I am not comfortable with this step. I would not do the step.’ I didn’t want to wear swimming costumes, and I didn’t do kissing scenes. So I had my fundas. I was the only actress who had a couple of rape scenes with not even one tear in the dress. All my clothes used to be fully intact. Mera dress phatega nahi..tum karlo rape scene agar karna hai. So they used to call me arrogant."

According to her, there were innumerable articles around that time which did not hold any truth. This was mainly because some male actor would put out a request, ‘Acha, uske bare mein ab aisa likh do (You need to write this about her)." She recalled if there were any apology to be delivered, it would be on the last line of some other issue of the magazine. “It would be written ‘The story carried earlier ultimately proved not to be true.’ And who will read that then? The screaming headlines already made the news, right?"

It was her displeasure with the 90s journalism that prompted her to take a break from the acting world after marriage. Recently, Raveena Tandon garnered critical acclamation for playing Prime Minister Ramika Sen in Yash-starrer hit actioner KGF: Chapter 2. She has once again teamed up with Sanjay Dutt for the romantic-comedy flick Ghudchadi.

