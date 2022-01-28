Raveena Tandon Says She Was Outed From Films on Insistence of Girlfriend of a Hero

Raveena Tandon has been basking in the glory of the positive responses to her web series debut Aranyak, which started streaming on Netflix last month. The actress had her fair share of ups and downs in her career during her heyday. And, now Raveena has recently spoken about how she was replaced in a few films on the insistence of the girlfriend of a hero. Raveena made the statement during a chat session with television and radio host Siddharth Kannan and laughed about how the actor found his way back to her for a movie offer after being dumped by the girl.

“I was purposefully replaced because this girl disliked me and was insecure about me. She was in a relationship with a hero at the time, and she was insecure about the hit pair that we made. She kept pressing him to replace me and other heroines were brought in instead of me. As a result, I missed out on a couple of flicks as a result of that”, she said. Raveena went on to say that the woman even pressurised another hero to drop her from a film. The hero apparently came to her later and said that the actress had started crying in front of him and complained about how the director had taken Raveena instead of her. The director then decided to take the other actress as a token of loyalty to her.

However, Raveena was in splits over how the male actor came around a full circle a few years later and approached her with a movie offer after being dumped by his girlfriend. She even quit a movie that they were doing in between and the male actor wanted Raveena to do it in place of her now. Raveena reminisced about having a ‘I told you so’ moment as she reminded the actor that she had told him previously about her nature.

Raveena has delivered super hit movies like Mohra, Andaz Apna Apna, Khiladiyon ke Khiladi, Ziddi, Shool and many more. She will soon be seen in the upcoming Kannada film KGF:Chapter 2, which also stars Yash and Sanjay Dutt and is directed by Prashanth Neel.

