Raveena Tandon Seeks Blessings as She Visits Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi, See Pics

Actress Raveena Tandon recently visited Shirdi for Sai Baba darshan. The actress performed the puja inside the temple and prayed before the Shirdi Sai Baba idol. In the pictures, we can see the actress dressed in a blue and white floral salwar kameez. With minimal make-up, the actress looked pretty as always. Raveena was honoured by the members of the temple’s trust and the actress was gifted with a Sai Baba statue and a red-coloured shawl.

According to sources, “As it’s closer to a year since her dad passed. She made a trip in his honour to Shirdi. Late producer Ravi Tandon and family is a huge Sai devotee and even has a huge marble statue of the Saint in their house". Tandon was seen bending down to place her forehead on the altar, placing her hands on the altar.

Advertisement

She also wrote a poem for her dad and shared it on her Instagram page. Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, Shilpa Shetty, Juhi Chawla, Sonu Sood, and Vivek Oberoi, among many others, offered condolences to Raveena and her family. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Darshan today #shirdi #omsairam . Gratitude. . Picture courtesy - Saibaba Mandir Trust."

Reacting to her post, actress Anushka Kaushik commented, “Jai Sai Ram(with red heart emojis)" Jyoti Tandon wrote, “Jai Sai Baba! Thank You for sharing Didi(folded hands and kiss emojis)" Meanwhile, one of the fans commented, “Niceee!!!" Anothe one stated, “Welcome to Shirdi Ma’am! Om Sai Ram!" A fan also said, “Bohot pyaari hai aap Ma’am!!" There were several others who reacted with heart emojis and folded hands emojis.

Advertisement

On the work front, fans last saw Raveena in KGF: Chapter 2. She will be next seen in Ghudchadi with Sanjay Dutt. She also has Arbaaz Khan’s Patna Shukla with Satish Kaushik along with the second season of her web show, Aranyak as her upcoming projects.

Read all the Latest Movies News here