Raveena Tandon Slams Twitter User Who Called Actor 'Less Reasonable Than Sonam Kapoor' for Her Tweet

Raveena Tandon has strongly reacted to a Twitter user, who compared her with actor Sonam Kapoor for defending religious tolerance. Raveena recently tweeted, “We are a tolerant race, have been, will be, and remain so. This is a free country. Worship anyone, if you have to, there have to be equal rights for all."

Responding to Raveena’s tweet, a user questioned if it would be okay if people worshipped “Osama, Kasab, Yaseen Malik, and Afzal Guru," further concluding, “Even Sonam Kapoor now sounds more reasonable than you."

Tweeting in response to the user’s accusations about ‘worshipping anyone,’ Raveena wrote, “Hahah sadly you will find quite a few who will be worshipping even the satan and the list you gave below. Jinko samajh na tha, who samajh gaye, jo na samjhe, wo na samjhe." (sic)

Raveena’s original tweet was in reference to AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi paying respects at the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb near Aurangabad.

Raveena Tandon is currently recently seen in KGF: Chapter 2, which debuted in cinemas on April 14. KGF 2 is still going strong at the box office. The Yash starrer has broken several box office records, and the Hindi version of the film is nearing the Rs 450 crore mark, despite new releases. The action drama, directed by Prashanth Neel, is enjoying a cult status across the globe.

Raveena’s daughter recently planned a surprise success lunch party for her mom. Taking to Instagram, Raveena shared pictures featuring her husband Anil Thadani, and their kids, Rasha and Ranbir. The family posed for a few pictures together and Raveena revealed that her daughter arranged for a special dessert for their small party. The dessert featured the note, “Mumma and Papa, Congratulations KGF 2." For the unversed, while Raveena played a key role in the movie, Anil was the distributor of the film.

