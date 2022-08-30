Raveena Tandon Spills The Beans About Her First-Ever Vehicle When She Was In College

Raveena Tandon gained immense popularity back in the 90s. She has created a special place in the entertainment industry with her acting chops in several blockbuster Hindi films. Even today, she has managed to stay in the news with her professional, as well as personal, life. The actress is currently in the limelight for one of her tweets, wherein she indulged in banter with businessman Anand Mahindra over travelling.

Reacting to Anand Mahindra’s tweet, Raveena Tandon revealed that her first-ever vehicle in college was Mahindra’s Jeep. Her tweet read, “Sir, me too gearing up and buying the new Thar too. Learned my driving (and my first vehicle in college) on a Mahindra jeep and want to continue."

Raveen Tandon’s tweet came after Anand Mahindra, who is active on social media, shared a promotional video for Club Mahindra. In the video, Raveena is seen promoting Club Mahindra. Along with sharing the video on Twitter, Mahindra wrote, “I am embarrassed to admit that I haven’t been able to visit more than 10% of our resorts. But you’ve convinced me…I’m packing my bags…"

On the work front, Raveena Tandon last appeared in the Kannada blockbuster film KGF: Chapter 2. She played the role of Prime Minister Ramika Sen in the film, and her performance was received well by the masses. Raveena is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film, Ghudchadi. The film stars Sanjay Dutt, Khushalii Kumar and Parth Samthaan in the lead roles. Ghudchadi is directed by Binoy Gandhi and jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta and Binoy Gandhi. The rom-com is scheduled to release this year on December 10.

