Raveena Tandon Wishes 'Rockstar' Yash on Birthday With Killer Boomerang Video, Wows KGF 2 Fans

Raveena Tandon has shared a special birthday wish for her ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ co-star Yash, who has turned 36 today, January 8. Raveena took to Instagram to share an uber-cool Boomerang video featuring herself and Yash. In the Boomerang, both Yash and Raveena are wearing aviator sunglasses and looking too stylish.

Sharing the video, Raveena wrote, “Happy Birthday dear @thenameisyash. With all our best wishes and May you have a Rocking year ahead and many more to come." Needless to say, fans were delighted to see Raveena’s post for their beloved star. As soon as the actress posted the birthday wish, fans flooded the comment section with adorable messages and wrote they couldn’t wait for KGF 2 to be out.

On her birthday in 2020, Raveena Tandon had treated her fans with her first look from KGF Chapter 2. The actor will be returning to the silver screen in a powerful role of Ramika Sen in the film.

Introducing her character on Twitter, she wrote, “THE gavel to brutality!!! Presenting #RamikaSen from #KGFChapter2. Thanks KGF team for the gift." She is seen with moist eyes, wearing a maroon sari, seated on a bench with authority and power. KGF follows Rocky (Yash), who rises from poverty to become the king of a gold mine.

The film stars Yash and also marks Sanjay Dutt’s Kannada debut. Yash, Prakash Raj, and Malavika Avinash had resumed the shooting of the film in August 2020. Production on the movie was affected due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown in March that year. The film also stars Srinidhi Shetty.

