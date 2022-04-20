Raveena Tandon’s Dance Fest with Her Girl Gang Will Make You Want to Join the Party; Watch

Bollywood diva Raveena Tandon who is currently enjoying the success of her latest film KGF Chapter 2, took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of the dance fest with her besties at Pinky Reddy’s house in Mumbai. Raveena, one of the most successful Indian actresses of the 90s, shared a couple of fun videos of herself with her girl gang. In the clip, the actress is seen grooving to the song Gallan Goodiyaan and Subha Hone Na De with her friends. Raveena also shared some stunning pictures with her friends including Shamita Shetty and Mira Kapoor.

Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “All about last night #funnight out with the ladies! Got our dancing shoes on after a long time! Thank you [Pinky Reddy] for a lovely evening! You are the best host ever."

Advertisement

Take a look

Like us, her fans and colleagues seemed to have enjoyed the dance moves. Several fans left heart and fire emojis to describe just how much they loved seeing the actress inhibited her fun avatar.

On Tuesday, the actress thanked the audience for showering love on her film KGF Chapter 2. Also, she shared a video from a film theatre in which the audience were seen throwing coins on the screen. Posting the video on her Instagram handle, the actress wrote, “After a long time seeing coins flying on the screen."

Take a look:

Advertisement

In KGF Chapter 2, Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist while Yash reprises his role of Rocky from the first part. Sanjay’s villainous avatar has impressed the audience. Fans are also applauding Kannada superstar Yash for his remarkable performance in the film.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kannada star Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 is on a rampage at the box office and doesn’t look like stopping anytime soon.The magnum opus directed by Prashanth Neel is set to emulate the success of SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which broke almost all the records of Indian cinema in its historic run at the box office. KGF 2 will most likely join the coveted club of movies that have grossed over Rs 1000 crore worldwide.

The Hindi version of the film will most likely cross the Rs 250 crore mark at the box office, after one week of its release. The film has minted around Rs 240 crore at the end of Day 6 of its theatrical release and is now eyeing the Rs 300 crore mark. The magnum opus looks set to surpass the box office collections of films like Sultan.

Advertisement

The film has collected around Rs 93 crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in five days of its theatrical release and will most likely cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the end of Day 6.

Talking about the movie’s worldwide collection, as per the reports, RRR has collected over Rs 680 crore after 6 days at the worldwide box office. The film looks set to cross the Rs 1000 crore mark.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.