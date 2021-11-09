Raveena Tandon's Debut Web Series 'Aranyak' to Release on Netflix on December 10

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon is all geared up to play a cop in the upcoming web series ‘Aranyak’ which also marks her OTT debut and it releases on December 10 on Netflix. Raveena’s web series Aranyak sees her in the role of a harried, local cop named Kasturi Dogra who joins hands with her city-bred replacement Angad on a big-ticket case that digs up skeletons and revives a forgotten Himalayan myth of a bloodthirsty, serial killing entity in the misty Himalayan town. Directed by Vinay Waikul, the web series also features Parambrata Chatterjee, Ashutosh Rana, Zakir Hussain, and Megna Malik.

Raveena shared a new poster of her character from the web series on Instagram and wrote: “Ek aisi kahaani jiske piche chupe hain kayi aur kahaaniyaan. Jaanna chahte hain aap? Watch #Aranyak on December 10, only on Netflix. #AranyakOnNetflix."

Advertisement

Produced by Roy Kapur Films and Ramesh Sippy Entertainment, ‘Aranyak’ is helmed by Rohan Sippy as the showrunner and is directed by Vinay Waikul.

Talking about her character and the series, Raveena earlier said, “She has incredible strength. It’s not that she is trying to level herself in a man’s world, but the way she proves herself better than anyone else, that’s what attracted me to the show and the character. Moreover, being associated with the Netflix family is a joy. Even my kids are excited and tell me, ‘Mom you’re going to be on Netflix!’ It’s a cool thing for them. I have enjoyed the experience."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.