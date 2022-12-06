Ravi Jadhav and Meghana Jadhav, Stronger Than Ever, Celebrate 24th Wedding Anniversary

Marathi director Ravi Jadhav has made a niche for himself in the Marathi Film industry after giving super hit films like Natarang, Balak-Palak and Timepass among others. The director has been the talk of the town after he and his wife Meghana Jadhav celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary. Ravi shared a slew of unseen photos on Instagram on Monday. The anniversary album has timeless memories that the couple has collected over the years.

The duo looks adorable in the snippets as they smile for the camera. One of the images from the series is a collage of their wedding ceremony 24 years ago. The couple looked eternal in their wedding pictures. The filmmaker penned a long note in the caption of the post.

“This year we celebrate our 24th wedding anniversary; how great life has been for both of us that we are still together and stronger than ever. Happy anniversary Meghana Jadhav," he penned in the caption.

Here look at the post:

Meghana also shared a photo of them on the day. She added a photo of them in a mandap taking pheras with all smiles and laughter. Ravi can be seen decked in a blue sherwani and Meghana looks gorgeous in a blue silk saree with a traditional headband worn at a Marathi wedding.

The caption penned by Meghana read: “It’s our 24th Wedding anniversary. We met in 1992 and married in 1998. It’s been a long journey full of unique and precious moments, to be continued…"

Fans and friends have poured in wishes for the lovely couple in the comments section. Ravi also reacted to the photo with multiple red heart emojis.

The photo also sparked speculation on social media that the couple had renewed their vows on this day.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, after making big in the Marathi film industry, Ravi is gearing up to make his Bollywood directorial debut. He is gearing up for the release of Taali featuring Sushmita Sen.

The film is said to be the biopic of Shreegauri Sawant who file the first petitions for transgender rights in the Supreme Court. The director also has a biopic of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Bajpayee with Pankaj Tripathi in the pipeline.

