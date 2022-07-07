Ravi Jadhav To Collaborate With Renowned Bollywood Actress For Hindi Web Series

Filmmaker Ravi Jadhav is currently the talk of the town for his upcoming film Timepass 3, which is hitting the theatres on July 29. Apart from the film, what got his fans on cloud nine was a recent announcement. Ravi has announced that he will collaborate with a top Bollywood actress for his Hindi web series. The title of this series is not revealed yet. He shared this information via an Instagram post.

Ravi tagged the people associated with this web series in the Instagram post. He tagged Arjun Singgh Baran, director of GSEAMS (Global Sports Entertainment And Media Solutions Pvt Ltd. Film producer Kartik Nishandar also found a mention in the post. Writer Kshitij Patwardhan was also tagged.

Casting director and producer Paragg Mehta also conveyed his heartiest congratulations to the team. The name of this web series is under wraps.

The audience is excited about the series. They are eager to know the name, concept and other details about the project. According to reports, two talented Marathi artists have also been roped in for this web series.

This web series is special due to the collaboration between Kshitij and Ravi. Kshitij and Ravi have collaborated on the first two instalments of the Timepass series. The first part was a huge success at the box office, while the second received mixed reviews.

The audience is also quite inquisitive to see Ravi’s brilliant direction in another project. His film Timepass 3 has already generated a lot of buzz with its music. The song Sai Tujha Lekaru turned out to be a great success owing to the combination of superb lyrics, foot tapping music and brilliant choreography.

Apart from this film, Ravi directed Shiv Tandav Stotram for which singer Amruta Fadnavis provided vocals. Shailesh Dani and Uma Mohan composed the music. Ravi’s spectacular direction garnered a lot of applause.

