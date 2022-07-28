Ravi Jadhav's Timepass 3 to Hit 400 Screens and Have 10,000 Shows

The much-awaited Marathi film movie Timepass 3 is all set to release theatrically on July 29. The audience has been eagerly waiting for the sequel to Timepass for a long time. After a long pause, the movie is finally going to hit the theatres tomorrow. Now director Ravi Jadhav has shared a special post about this.

Ravi Jadhav, the director of the much-awaited film Timepass 3 has shared a special post on his Instagram account. Sharing a poster of the film, the director wrote, “Marathi Blockbuster is going to make a huge entry on the big screen! With 400 screens and 10,000 shows, coming to the audience from July 29th. No. 2 of the stone. Book advance tickets now to see Love’s Locha via BookMyShow."

This post of Ravi Jadhav is currently trending all over social media. So it will be appropriate to see what magic this film creates on the first day.

It can be seen from this post of Ravi Jadhav that the booking started even before the release of the movie and the audience is quite excited to watch this movie. But it will be interesting to see if the movie turns out to be as good as the first two parts.

Directed by Ravi Jadhav, the film features Man Udu Udu Zhala fame Hruta Durgule as the female lead along with Prathamesh Parab. The movie is the third instalment of Ravi’s successful franchise Timepass 1 and Timepass 2 which attained huge success at the box office. The plot of the film is written by Priyadarshan Jadhav, which captivated the hearts of both the young and senior generations.

The movie revolves around the subject of adolescence which takes place before Dagdu and Praju’s marriage. The story also had a brand new turn called Palvi Dinkar played by Hruta Durgule.

