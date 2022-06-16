Ravi Kishan Opens Up About Hiking His Fees Tenfold: ‘Makers Are Happily Paying’

Ravi Kishan has been a part of the entertainment industry for several decades now. Working primarily in Bhojpuri films, he has a pan India audience, and was last seen in SonyLiv’s Whistleblower. Now, in a recent interview, the actor has revealed that he has hiked his fees tenfold in the last few years. He has also added that for years, he had been used and had worked for free for almost one and a half decade.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Ravi Kishan said, “I am an expensive actor now. There’s been a tenfold hike in my fee, as I have been spending from my pocket to take care of my people and social work. The makers are happily paying, as they want my dates. Maine lagbhag 15 saal free mein kaam kiya hai. Koi paise deta nahin tha aur main maang nahin paata tha. People used me a lot. But things changed after Tere Naam (2003) and Luck (2009), as people understood my craft and the loyal fan base I have."

Adding that he gets new offers almost every day, he said, “Be it films, web series, Bhojpuri or south films, I get offers almost every day. But I am very selective about what I do. In fact, I haven’t been able to spare much time for acting due to my political and social commitments, but work is still happening."

He also opened up about his upcoming projects and plans and added, “Next, I am playing an important role in Capsule Gill helmed by Rustom director Tinu Suresh Desai and will shoot the second season of Matsya Kaand in Dubai. I have shot for Surya with Sunny Deol, another project AK47 and doing two Telugu films. Also, I have completed a film on Chauri Chaura incident in Gorakhpur where I have trained 300 kids as I want to make several Ravi Kishans… I soon be directing two Bhojpuri film and a short film on UP Police. So lot is happening!"

Well, one needs to be compensated as per their talent, and the effort that they make, isn’t it?

