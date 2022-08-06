Ravi Srivatsa Rubbishes Rumors of His Participation in Bigg Boss Kannada OTT

Bigg Boss OTT Kannada is creating quite a buzz on the internet ahead of its premiere. The OTT only version of the controversial reality show will premiere on Voot app today, August 6. As the speculation about the contestants of the show is rising, many names are floating on the social media as probable participants.

Recently, a list of contestants went viral on social media. The list also included the name of filmmaker Ravi Srivastsa. However, Srivatsa has rubbished all rumours of his participation in the first season of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT.

Sharing a probable list of the contestants on his Instagram handle, Ravi wrote, “I’m NOT GOING! However, there is something exciting about this news!"

Fans of the director in the comment section of the post said that he should have participated in the new season of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT.

One user wrote,"Master if you had gone, there would have been a trap there." A second user said, “You should have gone, I had high expectations." Another user commented, “If you had gone, we all would have voted for you."

The list of potential contestants which went viral on social media on August 5, included the names of actor Tarun Chandra, actress Rekha of Huchcha fame, Dilip Raj of Hitler Kalyana serial, Kaffinadu Chandu, Drone Pratap, Sonu Srinivas Gowda, singer Asha Bhatt, Sanya Iyer of Dancing Champion reality show, and Aryavardhan.

As of now, no official list of contestants has been revealed by the makers.

The show will stream live on Voot app and viewers will be able to see the contestants 24×7 live. Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep will be hosting the first season of Bigg Boss Kannada OTT, and the show will have 18 contestants. The show will continue for 45 days and reportedly, it will have not one but three winners, who will get a direct entry in Bigg Boss Kannada season 9.

