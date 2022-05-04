Ravi Teja Dropped From Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya? Here's What We Know

After Acharya’s dismal performance at the box office, Megastar Chiranjeevi is gearing up for director Bobby’s upcoming Telugu film Waltair Veerayya, which has Shruti Haasan playing the female lead. The film will have cinematography by Arthur A Wilson, while Niranjan Devaramane will take care of editing. Devi Sri Prasad has been roped in to compose music for this flick.

This film, produced by Mythri Movies Makers, was also expected to feature Ravi Teja but a rumour about his omission from the film has surfaced in the last few days. There is no official announcement from the makers about it. Reports say that Ravi Teja was dropped after he demanded a hefty remuneration for the film. Furthermore, it is also rumoured that Chiranjeevi is in the know of Ravi Teja’s omission from the film.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi is currently on a vacation with his wife. He will be there for a month. After his return in June, he will start shooting for his new film.

Chiranjeevi was recently seen in the Telugu action drama Acharya, which was directed by Koratala Siva. In the movie, Chiranjeevi played the role of a Naxalite, who sets out to clean up corruption in a temple town.

It also featured Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Nassar, Vennela Kishore, Tanikella Bharani, Ajay, and Ravi Prakash, and others. The movie was produced by Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment. Acharya collected Rs 7.99 crore at the box office on its first day. But despite major hype, the film failed to create magic at the box office.

