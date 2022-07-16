Ravi Teja Joins Chiranjeevi in Mega 154, Begins Shoot of The KS Ravindra Directorial; Watch

The upcoming project, that is tentatively being called Mega154 as it will mark the collab of megastar Chiranjeevi and mass director Bobby (KS Ravindra), turns even bigger. Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja joins the cast of the film and will be seen playing a powerful and meaty role in Mega154. This is a happy news for mega-mass fans who are dreaming to see the two big forces coming together. It will be a treat for them to watch Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja together on screen. The makers also released an announcement video.

The announcement video shows Ravi Teja entering the set on his car, wishing Chiranjeevi and then entering the caravan. When Ravi Teja says, Annayya, Chiru in reply says, “Hi Brother, welcome." Finally, Bobby affirms, “Mega Mass Combo Begins". In this small video, we can see the kind of rapport the duo is going to share on screen. Adding more excitement to the video is the background score which is the mix of Mass Tho Pettukunte and Shankar Dada MBBS songs. All the enthusiasm on the project has been multiplied with Ravi Teja’s entry. See the video here:

Bobby, who is a die-hard fan of Megastar Chiranjeevi, wrote the story for Ravi Teja’s Balupu and made his directorial debut with the movie Power. It’s no less than a dream come true for the director to work with his favourite star and the actor of first film in a single project. He’s making sure the movie will give poonakalu for both the fans.

Shruti Haasan is playing the leading lady opposite Chiranjeevi in the movie billed to be a mass action entertainer laced with all the commercial ingredients. Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar are producing the film, while GK Mohan is the co-producer. A top-notch technical team is associating for the project, while several notable actors are part of it. Mega154 has music by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, while Arthur A Wilson is handling the cinematography. Niranjan Devaramane is the editor and AS Prakash is the production designer. Sushmita Konidela is the costume designer.While story and dialogue were written by Bobby himself, Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy Reddy penned screenplay. The writing department also include Hari Mohana Krishna and Vineeth Potluri.

Mega154 will be hitting the screens on Sankranthi, 2023.

