Ravi Teja Launches Bachchan Saab Fan Anthem From Chor Bazaar

Director Jeevan Reddy has shared photos from the launch of Bachchan Saab Fan Anthem from the film Chor Bazaar. The song was launched by none other than Ravi Teja. The actor posed with the lead pair of the film Akash Puri and Gehana Sippy. During the launch, Ravi Teja wished the team of Chor Bazaar and hoped for the film to be a hit.

The song has been composed by Madin SK and the lyrics are written by Mittapalli Surender and sung by Mangli. The song starts with an angry young man’s entry with a mouth organ. The scene is said to be inspired by Amitabh Bachchan’s entry in the all-time classic Sholay. The visuals have impressed the audience. Ravi Teja is a fan of Amitabh Bachchan, who reportedly has dialogues in the film.

Check out the song here:

Jeevan Reddy, who shared photos of Ravi Teja with the team of Chor Bazaar, thanked the actor and tweeted, “Thank you, Ravi Teja garu for launching this Kickkasful Bachchan Saab Fan anthem From Chor bazaar."

Check out the photos here:

The film will release on June 24 and fans are eagerly waiting to see Akash Puri in a new avatar. Up till now, Akash Puri has done only romantic movies and this is the first time that he will be seen in a completely different role. Veteran actress Archana will also be seen in a film after a long gap.

The trailer of the film was launched by Balakrishna and it received a good response from the audience.

Chor Bazaar has been produced by VS Raju under the banner of IV Productions and presented by UV Creations.

