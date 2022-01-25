Ravi Teja Set to Make Hindi Debut With Khiladi; Film to Release on Valentine's Day Weekend

Telugu actor Ravi Teja, who is known for his action and comedy films, will soon be making his debut in the Hindi language as well. The 53-year-old actor, who was last seen in Krack, will soon be seen playing a double role in his upcoming film Khiladi. According to a report by Pinkvilla, the double role action-packed thriller is all set for a global release on February 11.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, a source close to the development of Ramesh Varma directorial revealed that the talks are in the advanced stage to release Teja’s film in Hindi language as well on February 11. Quoting the source, the report mentioned that there are not enough Bollywood films releasing at present and that is why the makers are working on locking the idea of bringing Khiladi in Hindi language as well. The source added, “It’s a tout action-packed thriller with a universal story, which is the core reason for the makers to start the conversations on Hindi release."

Teja’s previous films like Kick, Raja: The Great, Bengal Tiger, Vikramarkudu have also emerged popular among the masses, and hence, even Khiladi can draw some audience in core single screens of India.

Teja’s film comes at a time when big Telugu releases have been put on hold. January was supposed to witness the much-awaited release of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, and Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam. However, the rise in coronavirus cases across the country compelled the filmmakers to halt the release in cinemas.

Pinkvilla reported that the makers of Khiladi are yet to announce its release in the Hindi language as well. As the source told the publication that it would be the first film of the actor which will be released in Hindi. The report added that Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film across India in Hindi and their strategy will be concentrated towards fetching good showcasing on single screens. It’s a double role action film, and the idea is to provide content to the single screen owners.

