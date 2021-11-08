Ravi Teja Shoots Action Scenes for 'Ramarao on Duty' in Andhra, Songs to be Shot Abroad

Actor Ravi Teja’s “Krack", which premiered early this year, was the first hit of the year in 2021. The movie performed exceptionally well despite the government’s directive to run cinema halls at only half occupancy due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The film didn’t only turn out to be the first hit of the year but also became the biggest hit of Ravi Teja’s career. Currently, the actor is working on his career’s 68th film and the action scenes of the movie are being shot in the Maredumilli forest areas of Andhra Pradesh.

According to reports, the crew of the film, after shooting the action scenes in the Maredumilli forest, will travel abroad to shoot for songs of Ravi Teja’s upcoming movie. The film stars Divyansha Kaushik and Rajisha Vijayan as the female leads opposite Ravi Teja. Nazar, Naresh, Pavithra Lokesh, Rahul Ramakrishna are also playing important roles in the movie.

The film is being produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of SLV Cinemas. Reports suggest that Venu Thottempudi also features in the movie. Music for the movie is being composed by Sam CS. The film has been titled “Ramarao On Duty" and Ravi Teja will be seen playing the character of a police officer in the film.

The filmmakers recently released the poster of the movie and it received a good response from fans and critics.

Apart from this, Ravi Teja recently announced the title of his 70th film. This film has been titled “Ravanasura". The film will be directed by Sudhir Verma and co-produced by Ravi Teja and Abhishek Agarwal Arts. In Ravanasura posters Ravi Teja is seen with 9 heads. The filmmakers have announced a pan-India release for Ravanasura.

Besides, Ravi Teja is also working on Tiger Nageswara and another movie Khiladi, which is being directed by Ramesh Verma.

