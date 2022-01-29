Ravi Teja-starrer Khiladi's Theatrical, Non-theatrical Rights Sold at Record Price

As the release date of Mass Raja Raviteja’s Khiladi is gearing up, the film has created immense excitement among the fans. Moviegoers are excited to witness Ravi Teja playing a double on February 11.

And now latest reports say that Khiladi has set a pre-release record. As per BA Raju’s Tweet, the theatrical and non-theatrical rights of the film have been sold at the record highest price in Ravi Teja’s career.

With a poster featuring Ravi Teja, the tweet reads, “SOLD OUT. Mass Maharaja @RaviTeja_offl’s #Khiladi Theatrical & Not Theatrical Rights sold out ALL-TIME CAREER HIGHEST in Ravi Teja Career #KhiladiFromFeb11th2022."

It is learned that the film has done a theatrical business of Rs 9 crore in Nizam, Rs 3.6 crore in Seeded, and Rs 11 crore in Andhra. The OTT and satellite rights are said to be in addition to this.

The audience has high expectations of Khiladi as Ravi Teja’s Krack, released in 2021, emerged as a blockbuster hit at the box office.

In Khiladi, directed by Ramesh Verma, Teja will be seen romancing with Dimple Hayathi and Meenakshi Chowdhary.

As part of pre-release promotions, the makers have already released three songs from the film. Meanwhile, they released another song Full Kick on the occasion of Ravi Teja’s birthday. The song is trending on YouTube with over 4 million views. Leading music director Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music of the film.

Anasuya will be seen in a key role. Meanwhile, action King Arjun is playing an important role in the film.

After Khiladi, Ravi Teja will be seen in back-to-back movies including Ramarao On Duty followed by Dhamaka, Ravanasura, and Tiger Nageshwarao. Moreover, he is reportedly going to play a key role in megastar Chiranjeevi’s Bobby.

