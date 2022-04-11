Ravi Teja Starrer Rama Rao on Duty’s First Single Bulbul Tarang Goes Viral

Bulbul Tarang, the first single from Ravi Teja starrer Rama Rao on Duty, has created a buzz on the internet. The song’s music video has garnered more than 11 lakh views and 65,000 likes on YouTube since its release on April 10.

The song has been sung by Sid Sriram and penned by Rakendu Mouli. Shot in picturesque locations in Spain, Bulbul Tarang beautifully shows the romantic chemistry between the lead actors.

The music of Rama Rao on Duty is composed by Sam CS. The female leads in the upcoming action thriller are played by Rajisha Vijayan and Divyansha Kaushik.

The movie, under the direction of debutant Sarath Mandava, will be released in theatres on June 17. According to reports, the makers are planning for big pre-release promotion activities.

Earlier, with the announcement of the first single via Twitter, the filmmakers Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas and RT Team Works shared a poster of Rama Rao on Duty, wherein the lead actors can be seen looking into each other’s eyes romantically.

The makers had already released teaser and posters, which created huge hype for the film.

The storyline revolves around the life of an honest civil servant (played by Ravi Teja), who decides to take on corrupt men in power to help many suffering from poverty.

With the upcoming action-thriller, actor Venu Thottempudi is marking his comeback in the industry.

Rama Rao on Duty’s ensemble cast includes the likes of Nasser, Madhu Sudan Rao, Sr Naresh, Tanikella Bharani, Chaitanya Krishna, Sarpatta John Vijay Rahul Rama Krishna, Pavitra Lokesh, Surekha Vani, and Eerojullo Sree.

Ravi Teja has multiple promising projects in line and all are at different levels of production. His last release Khiladi helmed by Ramesh Verma hit theaters on February 11. The film didn’t fare well at the box office and was released on Disney plus Hotstar within 28 days of its theatrical release. The film stars Dimple Hayathi and Meenakshi Chowdary in the lead roles.

