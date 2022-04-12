Ravi Teja Starts Shooting For Tiger Nageswara Rao, Makers Share Pictures

Ravi Teja has been in the news for quite some time due to his highly anticipated film Tiger Nageswara Rao. The actor and his team began shooting for the film on Monday in Hyderabad. Tiger Nageswara Rao’s producer Abhishek Agarwal shared a few pictures from the sets on his birthday.

Abhishek has shared these pictures on Twitter. Abhishek wrote that the most awaited hunt has begun. The producer wrote further that he promises all his Mass Maharaja fans that this film is going to be a massive treat for them. Abhishek ended his note, writing that more updates regarding the film will be revealed soon.

Ravi Teja will be making his pan-India debut with this film. The film is going to be made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages. The film’s official motion poster received a lot of applause. With a whip in hand and shirtless on the railway track, the Mass Maharaja looked every bit incredible. The body language, diction and getup of Ravi Teja will be completely different and it will be a never before seen avatar. GV Prakash Kumar’s music escalates the charisma of this motion poster to the next level.

The film Tiger Nageswara Rao is a biopic of a notorious and courageous thief. The thief lived in Stuartpuram in the 1970s. Nageswara Rao was infamous for slipping through police custody. His great escape from Chennai jail earned him the title of tiger in the 1970s.

Nupur Sanon and Gayathri Bhardwaj are the female leads in this film. Mandava Sai Kumar and Renu Desai will also be seen in the film. Nupur will be making her Tollywood debut with this film. The film has been directed by Vamsee. Vamsee has penned this film along with Srikanth Vissa. R Madhie ISC will be working on the film as a cinematographer. GV Prakash Kumar will be composing music for the film.

