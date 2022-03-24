Ravi Teja to Play Double Role in Dhamaka. Details Inside

Actor Ravi Teja will be seen in a dual role in Trinadha Rao Nakkina’s directorial Dhamaka, according to reports. While one of his characters will be massy, the other will see him playing the role of a corporate man.

The makers of Dhamaka recently returned from Spain after completing the shoot of songs choreographed by Sekhar master.

According to reports, Malayalam actor Jayaram will play a pivotal part in the film. So far, he has only appeared in Telugu films in supporting roles. He will be seen playing the antagonist in Dhamaka.

Sree Leela has been cast as the female lead in the film. The film will also feature Chirag Jani and Rao Ramesh in key roles. Dhamaka has reportedly completed five shooting schedules. The film has been bankrolled by People Media Factory & Abhishek Agarwal Arts.

Dhamaka’s music is composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, whereas cinematography is handled by Karthik Ghattamaneni. The makers are yet to announce its release date.

Meanwhile, Ravi Teja’s Ramarao on Duty is scheduled to hit theatres on 17 June 2022. The action thriller film has been written and directed by Sarath Mandava. Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas and RT Team Works have collaborated to bankroll the film.

The film also features Rajisha Vijayan and Divyansha Kaushik alongside Ravi Teja. The film is about Ramarao, an honest civil servant who is on a mission to fight corruption to help those suffering from poverty.

Sam CS is providing the music for the film, whereas Sathyan Sooryan is handling the cinematography. Ramarao on Duty also marks the production debut of Ravi Teja’s RT Teamworks.

Apart from Ramarao on Duty, Ravi Teja will also be seen in Tiger Nageswara Rao and Ravanasura. Ravanasura is directed by Sudheer Varma and features Ravi Teja and Mandava Sai Kumar in prominent roles. Tiger Nageswara Rao directed by Vamsi Krishna Akella will be Ravi Teja’s first pan-India film.

