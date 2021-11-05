Ravi Teja Unveils the First Look of His 70th Film Titled Ravanasura, Check Out

Telugu actor Ravi Teja took to Twitter on Friday to share the first look of his 70th film titled Ravanasura. He is dressed as a lawyer appearing in a courtroom, seated on a chair with a judge’s gavel in hand and blood dripping from it. Behind him are representations of the 10 heads, or the dashavatara, of Ravana. He captioned it, “Excited about this one #Ravanasura."

Ravi’s character wears unusual black rings splattered with blood stains, which show up on his hands. We can also see law files, books and a paintbrush in front of Ravi, and guns are seen behind him. The poster carries the line: “Heroes don’t exist."

Ravanasura will revolve around the 10 different shades of the demon king who appears in Valmiki’s Ramayana. The film’s writer, Srikanth Vissa, is believed to have penned a powerful and first-of-its-kind story for the movie. Known for his exceptional filmmaking, Sudheer Varma, the director, will cast Ravi in a distinctive role that audiences haven’t seen him playing before.

