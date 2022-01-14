Ravi Teja’s 70th Film Titled Ravanasura Goes on Floors, Chiranjeevi Unveils First Look

Actor Ravi Teja’s new film titled Ravanasura, the 70th movie of his career, went on floors formally on Friday at an event in Hyderabad film city. Megastar Chiranjeevi, Telangana cinematography minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, directors K Raghavendra Rao, Bobby, Gopichand Malineni, producers BVSN Prasad, and Anil Sunkara graced the event with their presence. The shooting for Ravanasura began on the occasion of Makar Sankranti in Hyderabad’s Annapurna Studios.

In the pictures shared by the makers, Chiranjeevi is seen sounding the clapboard in front of Ravi Teja. the Cast and crew members were present on the occasion.

Ravanasura was launched by makers with a special pooja. Chiranjeevi also unveiled the first look poster of the movie. Ravi Teja has shared the poster from his upcoming film Ravanasura on his Twitter handle.

According to reports, Ravi will be portraying the role of a lawyer in Ravansura. In the poster, Ravi looks angry in a tuxedo as he lights a cigar. The poster reads, “Heroes don’t exist."

Ravanasura is directed by Sudheer Varma. It marks the first-ever collaboration of Ravi Teja with Sudheer. The film will also see actor Sushanth Akkineni in a pivotal role. It is jointly bankrolled by Abhishek Nama of Abhishek Pictures and RT Team Works, a production house founded by Ravi Teja. The film will be released in the theatres on September 30, 2022.

Apart from Ravanasura, Ravi Teja has Ramesh Varma’s Khiladi, which is scheduled to release in theatres on February 11, 2022. He will also be seen in the lead role in Sarath Mandava’s next film Ramarao on Duty. The film is all set to be released in theatres on March 25, 2022. His film Dhamaka is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 14 this year.

