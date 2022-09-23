Ravi Teja’s Dhamaka Gets A Release Date, Official Announcement Soon

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja delivered two back-to-back flops with Ramarao On Duty and Khiladi. His next release Dhamaka has finished the post-production work and the makers are considering releasing the film on October 21. Eying the Diwali long weekend, the movie is an action-packed comic entertainer. The film is directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina and the lead actress is Sree Leela. The movie is being produced jointly by People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts. The background score and music is being composed by Bheems Ceciroleo.

The official announcement for the release of the movie will be made soon. Ravi Teja is also shooting for two more projects — Tiger Nageswara Rao and Ravanasura. Apart from Ravi and Leela, Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar and Tanikella Bharani, Rao Ramesh, Chirag Jani and Ali will also be seen in prominent roles in the movie.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the song Jinthaak from the movie saw its lyrical video released on YouTube on August 18 last month. The video got more than 80 lakh views and over 1.25 lakh likes. The second lyric video was released today, and the video is currently at around 20,000+ views but the number is increasing at a fast pace.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Another video by the name Dhamaka Romantic Glimpse was also released on YouTube showing a romantic scene from the film where Ravi and Leela’s chemistry can be seen. The video got more than 5 lakh views and over 27 thousand likes.

Looking at the numbers, it can be said that the film has created great hype. If the movie turns out to impress the audience on the first, then it is only going to climb in terms of box office collection given that the following days make for a long weekend due to Diwali celebrations.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here