Ravi Teja's Dhamaka Mints Rs 62 Crores Worldwide In First Week

Telugu film Dhamaka, a big-budget action movie starring superstar Ravi Teja, carried on its weekend box office dominance into the next week. The Trinadha Rao Nakkina-directed movie had a successful first week of release. Dhamaka’s first week worldwide collection was Rs 62 crore. The film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad.

Ravi Teja’s fans are happy to see him in such a dynamic role. The other major strengths are Sreeleela’s excellent dance moves and Bheem’s music. The film’s creators had previously disclosed that despite its record-breaking box office debut, it continued to astound industry insiders. The day two’s figures were higher than day one’s, and this pattern persisted through day three.

Dhamaka reportedly made Rs 41 crore in revenue worldwide, during its four-day run. It’s interesting to note that numerous theatres reported housefull boards, while other regions also reported quite excellent occupancy rates. Dhamaka made $250K in the USA , which is close to Rs 2 crores. The film is probably going to keep having a dream run until other big films show up for Sankranthi.

Advertisement

Ravi Teja had earlier disclosed that while he did not enjoy discussing his films, if they do well on day 1, they will undoubtedly become hits. “I prefer for my movies to talk more than I do, since I don’t like to talk much about them. After the initial showing, if a movie receives favourable reviews, nothing can stop it from becoming a hit, " said the performer.

He will be seen next in Waltair Veerayya, a Telugu film which also stars Chiranjeevi. It is expected to be the first major release of 2023, according to recent reports. The action drama, which was written and directed by Bobby Kolli, also stars Catherine Tresa and Shruti Haasan.

On December 26, Waltair Veerayya’s theme track was made available. The movie is produced on a large scale by Mythri Movie Makers Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, with GK Mohan serving as a co-producer.

Read all the Latest Movies News here