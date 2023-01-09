Ravi Teja's Fanboy Moment With His Waltair Veerayya Co-Star Chiranjeevi

Before the release of the Chiranjeevi-starrer Waltair Veerayya, the makers arranged a grand pre-release event on Sunday at the RK Beach in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Everyone present at the event gave lengthy speeches.

Telugu actor Ravi Teja’s speech at the event is going viral. Waltair Veerayya also stars the actor in a pivotal role, along with South superstar Chiranjeevi. The duo is set to create magic on screen, which is evident from its trailer. In this event, Ravi Teja spoke about Chiranjeevi.

Ravi Teja said that he himself is a big fan of Chiranjeevi. He first met Chiranjeevi in Vijayawada. They both attended a film event there. A Kodandarami Reddy and Bhanupriya were sitting next to Chiranjeevi at the event; upon seeing that, the actor determined that one day he will sit next to his ‘elder brother’, no matter what. Ravi Teja said, “I was among the fans that day, and now I have fulfilled that dream more than I thought."

Advertisement

The actor said he will be seen playing Chiranjeevi’s younger brother character in Waltair Veerayya. He also shared that he was enjoying every moment, while he was shooting with Chiranjeevi. Ravi Teja also revealed that he is so good, that he never speaks negatively about anyone. Hearing all these, Chiranjeevi was overwhelmed.

The pre-release event was a grand affair. The makers took police permission to host the event at this particular location. They assured the police that they would fulfil all the conditions and have proper arrangements. The gala event was held on a big stage near the beach.

In the film, Chiranjeevi will be seen as a mass hero, like a gang leader. He is also seen having a face-off with Ravi Teja, who is seen playing a role of a police officer in the action entertainer. The trailer also has small glimpses of Shruti Haasan, Bobby Simha, Sathyaraj, John Vijay, and Catherine Tresa.

Advertisement

The movie is written by Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy Reddy, directed by Bobby Kolli, with music composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The film is bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. While Arthur A Wilson handles the camera, Niranjan Devaramane is the editor, and AS Prakash is the production designer.

Advertisement

Fans of Chiranjeevi are keeping high hopes for this movie, as his last two films, Acharya and Godfather didn’t do well at the box office.

Waltair Veerayya is all set to hit the theatres on January 13, coinciding with Sankranthi.

Read all the Latest Movies News here