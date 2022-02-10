Ravi Teja's Khiladi Gets U/A Certificate Ahead of February 11 Release

Actor Ravi Teja-starrer Khiladi has completed its censor formalities ahead of its theatrical release on February 11, 2022. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has passed Khiladi with a U/A certificate. The action entertainer has maintained a good buzz among the moviegoers through its songs and trailer. All the songs are currently trending on Youtube and music apps. The makers are expecting a good revenue at the box office.

The ticket bookings for the movie have already started. The movie will be released in Hindi and Telugu in theatres worldwide on February 11. Khiladi has a run time of 154 minutes (2 hours 34 minutes). The film has received a U/A certificate which means unrestricted public exhibition subject to parental guidance for children below the age of 12.

The makers released the trailer on February 7, and it has crossed 10 million views on Youtube. The trailer gives a glimpse of the action entertainer with an engaging plot. The trailer suggests that the film will be a perfect mix of action, comedy, and romance.

Khiladi team celebrated the pre-release event in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The project is the first pan-India movie of Ravi Teja. It is directed by Ramesh Varma and produced by Satyanarayana Koneru. Besides the film’s cast and crew, directors Sarath Mandava, Vamsi, Trinadha Rao Nakkina, and Bobby graced the event as special guests.

During the launch event, Ravi Teja said that he believed in hard work more than luck. “I have worked hard for this movie. We all have put much effort into the movie to be entertaining. I hope our efforts will pay off," he said.

Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi star opposite Ravi Teja in Khiladi. The music has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Srikanth Vissa has written the dialogue of the movie.

