Ravi Teja's Khiladi Trailer Hints The Film a Perfect Mix of Action, Comedy, Romance

The trailer of actor Ravi Teja’s upcoming film Khiladi has crossed over 2.9 million views within 18 hours of its release on YouTube. The trailer gives a glimpse of the action entertainer with an engaging plot. Ahead of its release on February 11, the makers unveiled the trailer, which has now created a good hype for the film on social media. The trailer suggests that the film will be a perfect mix of action, comedy, and romance.

Watch the trailer of Khiladi here:

The trailer shows Ravi Teja doing some power-packed action sequences. He is playing the role of a man behind a huge amount of money. His comic timing and romance with two female leads — Dimple Hayathi and Meenakshi Chaudhary — seem to have already impressed fans.

The trailer also presents Kannada actor Arjun Sarja in an action role and Anasuya Bharadwaj in a comic role. The trailer at the end shows high-octane action sequences and chase episodes between police and Ravi Reja, who is playing a double role in the film.

Earlier, the makers released four songs from the movie that continued the hype around Khiladi for a long time. Music composer Devi Sri Prasad has composed the songs of the movie.

Khiladi will also be released in Hindi, along with its Telugu version. The film was originally shot in Telugu and is all set for worldwide theatrical release on February 11, 2022.

Helmed by Ramesh Varma, the movie has been bankrolled by Satyanarayana Koneru and the director under the banner Pen Movies and A Studios LLP.

