Ravi Teja's Ramarao On Duty Does Impressive Pre-Release Business; Details Inside

Ravi Teja-starrer Rama Rao On Duty is gearing up for a grand release on July 29. Meanwhile, reports on the film’s pre-release business have found their way online. It is known that the upcoming film has churned out decent money from its non-theatrical rights.

From satellite, OTT, music and et al, Rama Rao On Duty has reportedly garnered nearly Rs 18 Crore, before its theatrical release.

Here’s the area-wise pre release business for Rama Rao On Duty

Nizam- 5 Crore

Advertisement

Ceded-3 Crore

Andhra – 7 Crore

AP/TG – 15 Crore

Karnataka+Rest of India – 1 Crore

Overseas– 1.2 Crore

Total Worldwide- 17.20 Crore

Break Even - 18 Crore

About the film

Directed by debutant Sarath Mandava, the film is based on real-life incidents and is said to have action and thrilling elements. Along with Ravi Teja in a power-packed role, the film stars two leading ladies — Divyansha Kaushik and Rajisha Vijayan.

The upcoming film also has Venu Thottempudi in a pivotal role with Nasser, Sr Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, Sarpatta John Vijay, Chaitanya Krishna, Tanikella Bharani, Rahul Rama Krishna, Eerojullo Sree, Madhu Sudan Rao, Surekha Vani and many others in supporting roles.

Bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas LLP and RT Teamworks, the technical crew of Rama Rao On Duty has Sam CS as music director soundtracks. While Sathyan Sooryan ISC and Praveen KL have handled the cinematography and editing respectively.

Advertisement

Ravi Teja was last seen in Ramesh Verma’s latest directorial Khiladi. On the work front, he has three projects lined up. Tiger Nageswara Rao with director Vamsee will mark his first pan-India project. Next, Dhamaka under Trinadha Rao Nakkina’s direction and Ravanasura, helmed by Sudhir Verma.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here