Ravi Varma and Ram-Lakshman’s Photo From Dhruva Sarja’s Martin Set Goes Viral

After taking the box office by storm with Nanda Kishore’s masala film Pogaru, Dhruva Sarja joined forces with AP Arjun for his next – Martin. The film marks the Kannada actor’s sixth big-screen venture and second collaboration with the director after Addhuri. Touted to be an action entertainer, Martin will reportedly present Dhruva Sarja in a never-seen-before avatar, boasting of a power-packed performance.

Not so long ago, the upcoming film’s high-octane climax sequence had created a lot of anticipation among fans. It was reported that the makers of Martin spent nearly 40 days just to shoot its climax. They roped in renowned action director Ravi Varma for helming the chase scenes while stunt choreographers and brothers Ram-Lakshman were onboarded to curate the fight sequences.

Now, a photo of Ravi with one of the brothers from the sets of Martin has surfaced on the internet. In the picture, both of them are seen flashing their beaming smiles at the camera in casual outfits. From the looks of it, the set resembled a construction site.

Meanwhile, in a past interview, director AP Arjun opened up about shooting the final leg of Martin on a big scale. Shedding some light on the action-packed climax of the film, he told ETimes, “We have a chase sequence that will be choreographed by Ravi Varma master, while Ram0Lakshman will be choreographing another fight sequence. These will be big draws for fans and we are going all out to ensure they look great."

Directed by AP Arjun and produced by Uday K Mehta, Martin stars Dhruva Sarja and Vaishnavi Shandilya in the lead roles. It marks the Kannada debut of Bollywood actor Nikitin Deer. Besides them, the film’s cast also includes Anveshi Jain and Sukrutha Wagle in key roles.

On the technical front, Mani Sharma has composed Martin’s music while Satya Hedge has handled its cinematography.

