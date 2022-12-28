Ravindar Chandrasekaran And Mahalakshmi Receive Special Christmas Gift From a Fan

Tamil producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran and actress Mahalakshmi got married in September this year. The couple has a sizable fan base, and they often give them a sneak peek into their personal life on social media. Ravindar and Mahalakshmi recently celebrated their first Christmas together after their wedding. On the occasion, one of their fans treated them to a special gift.

The fan, who owns a gift shop, presented them with a personalised neon hanging name board with the names Ravi and Maha. The name hanging board appears like an infinity sign, and it also has a little heart in the bottom right corner. Mahalakshmi shared a couple of photos of herself posing with customised neon hanging name board to express her gratitude to the fan. She wrote, “This vibrant neon light makes your dull, boring space rocking and adds liveliness to the room."

Upon seeing her photos, one of the users commented, “God bless you didi. Always stay happy and this is what true love is." Another noted, “The hanging board doesn’t shine like your love." Many others wished the couple, “Merry Christmas" in the comments section of the post.

Recently, Ravindar shared a romantic post with his beloved wife on Instagram. The power couple can be seen spending a private moment with each other in the photo. Ravindar wore a grey t-shirt and black track trousers. Mahalakshmi, on the other hand, sported a purple sleeveless dress. “8th wonder of my life is My wife," wrote Ravindar in the caption of his post.

Mahalakshmi also showered her husband with love shortly after his post went viral on social media. She commented, “I will continue to love you despite what people think until my heart stops beating. You are my entire world."

