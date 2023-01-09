Ravindar Chandrasekaran, Mahalakshmi Complete Four Months Of Marriage, See Post

Tamil producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran and actress Mahalakshmi tied the knot in September last year. Since then, the duo never failed to give the audience major couple goals. They were subjected to incessant trolling and brutal criticism, but the couple has been a pillar of support for each other. They recently completed four months of marriage. On this occasion, Mahalakshmi shared a post on Instagram. She captioned the photo, “Life is beautiful and so are you @ravindarchandrasekaran". The couple was twinning in black and looked every bit alluring in the photo.

Followers loved the picture and showered them with compliments. A user commented, “I feel satisfied, you guys are in a peaceful state of life… Especially happy for mahalakshmi… Humans make mistakes, we are not robots… but everyone deserves a second chance… Happy God gave you a beautiful life… Happy da maha". Many others shared heart and fire emojis in the comment section, and conveyed their best wishes to the couple.

Ravindar and Mahalakshmi also remain in the spotlight, owing to their work commitments. The producer is coming up with a project for which he has shared a post on Instagram. In this photo, he is seen sitting with some actors and it looks like a promotional event for his upcoming work. Viewers are waiting with great anticipation for Ravindar to unravel other details about this project.

Social media users can also see the name of the online media group, Behindwoods in the photo. Viewers wonder whether this post could be a hint of collaboration between Ravindar’s Libra Productions and Behindwoods TV.

Mahalakshmi was busy with her film Munnarivaan, written and directed by N Vejayaraj. She shared a poster of this film on June 28 and since then, there has been no update about it. Many of her fans are wondering whether this movie has been shelved or postponed due to some reason.

Munnarivaan is touted to be a psychological thriller film.

