Ravindar Chandrasekaran's Hilarious Dig at Wife’s Cooking Skills Draws Laughter

Producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran and actress Mahalakshmi are one of the power couples in the Tamil film industry. Both give their fans some major couple goals, despite facing a lot of trolling for their wedding. Recently, Ravindar shared a hilarious glimpse of his married life with Mahalakshmi. He shared a picture of eggs which were spoiled by Mahalakshmi’s overcooking. Ravindar wrote a humorous caption with it, which says that he has never seen boiled eggs spoiled to this extent. The Murungakkai Chips producer also wrote that this kind of cooking will definitely lead to weight loss. He concluded the caption with: “New life ..my wife…sooper cook".

Mahalakshmi replied to the producer by saying that it is very wrong on his part to share pictures of her cooking. Ravindar’s reply to this comment will surely leave you in splits. The Natpuna Ennanu Theriyuma producer wrote, “This is why I am not admitted to the hospital yet…." However, others showered scathing criticism for the Sutta Kadhai producer. They wrote that Ravinder could have prepared eggs himself if he felt his wife had not cooked them properly. A user wrote that sharing this kind of meaningless content degrades his status as a multi-talented artist.

On the work front, Ravindar is producing the film Munarivan and an untitled movie, starring Balaji Murugadoss under the Libra Productions banner. He also has a Youtube channel named Fat Man Facts. Ravindar shares some glimpses of his personal life and funny videos on this channel. He has managed to entertain the audience with his acting prowess, and amassed a total of 1,35,000 subscribers and counting. Recently, he shared a video of actor Raju Jeyamohan’s moments spent in the Bigg Boss house. For those who don’t know, Raju is the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5.

Meanwhile, Mahalakshmi is gearing up for her upcoming movie First Look. A poster of this movie was shared by Mahalakshmi on Instagram. However, there have been no updates about this film since then.

