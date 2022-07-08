RC15: Shankar Adds His Grandeur Touch To Ram Charan-Kiara Advani Starrer, Gets 1000 Dancers For A Song

After the massive success of SS Rajamouli’s RRR earlier this year, Ram Charan has been extensively shooting for legendary Tamil Director Shankar’s film, addressed as ‘RC15’. The Telugu actor plays the film’s lead while Kiara Advani stars opposite him. The actors reunite after ‘Vinayavidheyarama’. Given that Shankar is helming the project, it comes as no surprise that he is ensuring that the audience gets a larger-than-life experience in the theatres.

Advertisement

It is claimed that director Shankar has placed a high value on grandeur in this movie. According to sources, as many as 1,000 dancers have performed for a song in RC15 that is now being filmed along with Ram Charan and Kiara Advani. The song is reportedly being choreographed by ace choreographer Ganesh Acharya. He had previously worked his magic on Pushpa’s hit song Oo Antava as well.

This dance would undoubtedly be termed one of the biggest songs in Indian cinema. Since filming is already in full gear, it appears that 70 percent of the film’s shoot has been completed and the director intends to wrap up the film by December this year. According to sources, a grand action scene has also been designed featuring Ram Charan and 1,200 fighters in the film.

It was previously reported that the climax scene will be shot at a budget of Rs 20 crore and would last for 20 minutes. The scene is said to be the highlight of the movie. RC15 star Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the lead with Naveen Chandra, Priyadarshi, and Vennela Kishore in supporting roles. In addition, it also has Malayalam actors Jayaram, Sunil, and Tamil actor SJ Suriyah playing pivotal roles.

Advertisement

The film’s music has been composed by Thaman. Dil Raju of Sri Venkateswara Creations is producing the film. Cinematography for the film is being handled by the renowned cinematographer Thirunavukarasu.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.