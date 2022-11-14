RC15 Update: Ram Charan-Shankar Film Delayed, Again; Here's Why

After working with Kortala Shiva in Acharya, Ram Charan joined forces with filmmaker S Shankar for a political action thriller, tentatively titled RC15, last year. The upcoming film went on floors with a Muhurat puja on September 8, 2021. And, since then, its shooting is coming about at a sluggish pace. Following an indefinite delay, the filming of RC15 is all set to resume soon in New Zealand.

It was previously reported that Ram Charan and Kiara Advani are gearing up to shoot a special song in the picturesque locales of the island country from November 20. Now, yet another update related to the highly anticipated film has been doing the rounds on the internet of late. According to the latest buzz, the release date of RC15 is likely to be pushed to the third quarter of 2023.

The makers were originally said to be eyeing a Sankranti 2023 release for the S Shankar directorial. It was then noted that the Telugu film will open in theatres on the occasion of Ugadi 2023. However, owing to the shoot delays, RC15 is now expected to hit the big screen in July or August next year, suggest media reports.

As per grapevine, the team will take another three months to wrap up the shooting of the political actioner, followed by extensive post-production work.

RC15 marks Ram Charan’s first-ever collaboration with filmmaker S Shankar, in his directorial debut in Tollywood. Besides Ram and Kiara, the film’s star cast also boasts of SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, Sunilm and Srikanth, among others, in pivotal roles. Produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the music of RC15 is scored by Thaman S.

