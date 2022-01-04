RD Burman Death Anniversary: 5 Evergreen Songs By Legendary Music Composer

Rahul Dev Burman aka RD Burman was the quintessential music composer who left a huge impact with his composition in Hindi films between the 1960s and 1990s. Pancham Da, as he was fondly known, has composed some of the evergreen Bollywood songs. He is credited for introducing the electronic rock genre and jazz music to Bollywood. He died on this day in 1994 and Tuesday marks the 27th death anniversary of RD Burman.

On this occasion, his fans and music lovers are remembering him as his songs are still relevant and continue to touch our hearts. On RD Burman’s death anniversary, here are some songs, composed by him, that continue to rule our hearts.

Advertisement

1. >Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani: The song was one of the biggest hits of Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman, and Neetu Singh starrer film The Great Gambler released in 1979. It was sung by Amitabh Bachchan, Asha Bhosle and Sharad Kumar.

2. >Tujhse Naraz Nahin Zindagi: This song seems to be giving a comforting hug on a sad day. This song was featured in the 1983 film Masoom. It was sung by Anup Ghoshal and penned by Gulzar.

3. >Kuch na kaho: The song beautifully composed by RD Burman has the melodious vocals of Lata Mangeshkar and Kumar Sanu. The song was part of the film 1942: A Love Story.

Advertisement

4. >O Mere Dil Ke Chain: The song is another gem of the collaboration between Kishore Kumar and Pancham da that are still played and loved. The song is picturised on Rajesh Khanna and Tanuja in the movie Mere Jeevan Saathi.

5. >Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko: The song is the perfect blend of emotion and melody.

The song is sung by Mohammad Rafi and Asha Bhosle.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.