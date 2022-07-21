indianPRESIDENTIALELECTIONS 2022

Ready For Dr Mashoor Gulati's Comeback? Where To Watch

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: July 21, 2022, 17:38 IST

Mumbai, India

Everyone was thrilled when TV's Gutthi made an impactful comeback in the comedy show as Dr Mashoor Gulati.

Along with Sunil Grover, Archana Puran Singh, Shekhar Suman, and Rochelle Rao Sequeira were seen.

Dr Mashoor Gulati aka Sunil Grover is returning to your TV soon, and fans can’t keep calm. Yes! You read it right. Dr Gulati is back on television and the same channel but not on the same show.

Dr Gulati will be seen on Sony TV’s India’s Laughter Champion. Sony Television has even shared a teaser of the same on Instagram that shows his comeback. Along with Sunil Grover, Archana Puran Singh, Shekhar Suman, and Rochelle Rao Sequeira were seen.

Sunil amused everyone with his antics, which included flirting with Archana Puran Singh and supporting the contestants. Indeed, the Pathakhaa actor’s comeback was flawless.

Everyone was thrilled when TV’s Gutthi made an impactful comeback in the comedy show as Dr Mashoor Gulati. Within just a day, the post has received over a lakh views. Fans can not stop themselves from showering all the love and luck for Dr Gulati as well as the show.

One of the users said, “Welcome Sunil sir, happy to see you on the floor." Another wrote, “I missed you, sir. Phir Se Dr. Gulati’s comedy will be on."

Some went overwhelmed and said, “Most emotional moment for all Audiences who are eagerly waiting for This Made man."

Even Sunil’s participation in the upcoming season of The Kapil Shar Show was a subject of speculation among viewers. Sources said that the actor talked openly about working on the show with Kapil and other characters. When asked if he wanted to join them, “Currently, there is no such plan," he said.

first published: July 21, 2022, 16:57 IST
last updated: July 21, 2022, 17:38 IST