Real and Reel Life 83 Heroes Come Together for Movie Promotions, See Pics

The much anticipated cricket film looking back at India’s historic World Cup win in 1983, 83, directed by Kabir Khan, is all set to release in cinema halls on Dec 24. The entire cast of the movie came together for movie promotions recently and the reel time was joined by real-life counterparts in Mumbai for the event.

Actor Ranveer Singh, who will be seen playing legendary Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev in the upcoming sports drama 83, had recently talked about getting into the skin of the character. Ranveer revealed that bowling like the star cricketer was the most difficult aspect of his character development.

Ranveer said, “Bowling like Kapil Dev was the most difficult aspect of the character development. He has a very unique bowling action and his bio-mechanics are very unique to him. My body is very different from his so I had to transform my physicality drastically in order to achieve it."

The actor added, “And he sent me away for a month just to change my physicality to bring it closer to Kapil’s athleticism and then once I did that, I started making some headway. I was playing cricket for 4 hours a day for 6 months and doing physical conditioning for 2 hours a day for those 6 months. Four months of prep and 2-3 months of shoot, I put in a lot of hours."

Ranveer’s metamorphosis to become Kapil Dev pushed his body to its limit.

“There were a few injuries along the way but it was very important for me to crack his action because it is an iconic bowling action and all his admirers will be looking out for whether I did it right or not," he further shared.

(With IANS inputs)

