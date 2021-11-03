Real 'Wolf of Wall Street' Jordan Belfort on How Leonardo DiCaprio Nailed Role in Hollywood Film

Many movie buffs and fans have believed that Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio’s performance in Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street should have earned him an Oscar. It is considered one of Leo’s best performances even though he has featured in numerous memorable roles over the years. The movie is based on stock broker Jordan Belfort and takes us into the debauchery filled lives of Wall Street workers.

In a video that is now going viral on social media, Jordan shares what he feels about Leo playing him in Wolf of Wall Street. He says, “Obviously he killed it, he was spot on. It wasn’t by accident. This guy worked so hard, we spent a year together and literally he was just learning everything about my body language, how I speak, my language patterns, the sales stuff. He is got where he is not just by talent but through hard work and perseverance. He always lives up to his word. He promised me a cameo in the movie and look, I am in it."

After mentioning his personal cameo at the end of the movie, Jordan then rounded off his answer by concluding that Leo was “the greatest".

Leo next features in Don’t Look Up, which is for Netflix. The dark sci-fi comedy, directed by Adam McKay, stars Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo as two low-level astronomers who try to warn politicians and others that the Earth is in danger as a giant asteroid approaches, only to be met with apathy and skepticism. Meryl Streep co-stars as the President of the United States, who seems dubious about their finding. The star-studded cast also includes Tyler Perry, Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande and Cate Blanchett. It’s set to have a limited run in theaters before landing on Netflix on Dec 24.

