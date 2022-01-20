'Realise Pressure You're Facing': Kiran Mane to his Mulgi Zali Ho Co-Star

Mulgi Zali Ho, a popular Marathi TV serial, has been in the news after actor Kiran Mane was abruptly removed from the show. He made some shocking claims against the makers and co-stars. The creators also made a statement accusing Kiran of misbehaviour with female co-stars and the controversy has caused quite a stir in the Marathi television industry.

Kiran had accused the show’s creators and the channel of firing him because he had shared a political post on social media. Later, the show’s producers issued an official statement accusing Kiran of being “offensive" on set and that his behaviour with female co-actors was “inappropriate", which led to his dismissal from the show. Some actors have defended Kiran, while others have openly criticised him.

Facebook post by Kiran Mane

Amid this ongoing controversy, Kiran Mane wrote a lengthy post on Facebook in response to his co-actor Savita Malpekar’s allegation that he would misbehave and taunt female artists on the sets. Kiran wrote that he found Savita’s allegation disturbing. In his long Facebook post, Kiran wrote, “I used to call you Mhatare by love, even till the last day of our shoot. Until the last look of the shoot, you were treating me with love!! Someone has been misleading you about me in recent days, claiming that ‘Kiran is attempting to remove you by telling the authors.’ That’s how you started to feel. You would sit in the make-up room and bash at me. Even then, I did not fight with you. After meeting you, I took your hand in my hand, cleared your misunderstanding, and told you some facts. When you called the writers later, you learned it wasn’t Kiran Mane’s fault. You mentioned that secret stuff to me. “We had a good laugh."

Further, in the post, Kiran added that he was rather shocked to see her talking against him on television. “I was taken aback when you attacked me on television!" he wrote, “It was a painful experience for me. But let me assure you that I will not harbour any grudges against you. I realise the pressure you’re facing. However, if you ask me, I will not give up my life until justice is served!"

