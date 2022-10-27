Reality Show Nannamma Superstar Welcomes Late Puneeth Rajkumar’s Sisters

Dance reality show Nannamma Superstar season 2 welcomed the late Puneeth Rajkumar’s sisters recently. Appu’s sisters Poornima and Lakshmi were invited to pay tribute to the late actor. October 29 marks the first death anniversary of the Sandalwood superstar and hence Lakshmi and Poornima were invited to the show.

Nannamma Superstars contestants prepared a special dance tribute to Appu. The contestants shook their legs on the chartbuster songs of Puneeth Rajkumar. The child participants wore Puneeth’s mask and danced to his songs. The judges of the show Anu Prabhakar, Srujan Lokesh, and Tara Anuradha joined the participants. Lakshmi and Poornima paid tribute to their late brother.

The dance reality show Nannamma Superstars season 2 opened the gates for the commoners as well, unlike the debut season when celebrity kids were allowed. The show is aired on Kannada General Entertainment Channel and replaced the comedy-based reality show Gicchi Gili Gili.

The show is hosted by Anupama Gowda and Maja Baratha fame Karthik. In the debut season of Nannamma Superstars, mother-daughter duo Yashaswini Anand-Vanshika Anjani Kashyap emerged as the winners of the show. Yashaswini and Vanshika have felicitated with the trophy and a cash prize of Rs. 5 lakh.

Puneeth Rajkumar will next be seen in Gandhada Gudi, his last appearance on the silver screen. The docu-drama will hit the theatres on October 28. Puneeth Rajkumar’s in-house company, PRK Productions, bankrolled the project.

Along with Appu, director Amoghavarsha is a part of Gandhada Gudi. He is a well-known wildlife director of photography. The duo travelled widely to Nethrani, Murudeshwara, and Gokarna for the film Gandhada Gudi. Appu saw this documentary as a gift to the Karnataka people. He also thought of it as a doorway into the sea world.

