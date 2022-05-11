Home » News » Movies » Reality TV Star Meenal Shah Brings Home This Swanky SUV. We Can’t Take Our Eyes off it

Reality TV Star Meenal Shah Brings Home This Swanky SUV. We Can’t Take Our Eyes off it

Meenal Shah has featured in several reality TV shows, including Big Boss Marathi 3.

Entertainment Bureau| Local News Desk
Updated: May 11, 2022, 18:36 IST

Meenal Shah is a prominent name in the entertainment industry. She has featured in several reality TV shows over the years. Recently, Meenal bought a stunning Rubicon Jeep Wrangler for herself and shared a short video on her Instagram handle. In the video, she can be seen flaunting her new car. Her video has gone viral with close to 5,000 likes on Instagram.

Meenal is known for her devil may care attitude and her recent purchase of a rugged SUV reflects her demeanour.

Meenal has participated in MTV’s Roadies Rising. She reached the semi-final stage of the show, but couldn’t win the title. Meenal also featured in the popular reality TV show, Big Boss Marathi 3. She was one of the most popular contestants on the show and was loved by the audience for her conduct. Meenal reached the finals of Big Boss Marathi 3 and received tremendous fame.

Meenal Shah shared a special relationship with the host of the show, Mahesh Manjrekar. She was one of the favourite contestants of Mahesh Manjrekar and he often praised her.

Recently, Meenal shared a heart-warming picture with Mahesh Manjrekar and penned a gratitude post for the host on her Instagram.

Meenal wrote, “My journey in the house of Big Boss is incomplete without Mahesh Manjrekar. Mahesh Sir has been a role model for me since my childhood. I got to learn a lot from him through Bigg Bos for 3 months. Thank you very much, @maheshmanjrekar sir, for your guidance and encouragement".

Interestingly, Meenal is an expert in Nanchaku and Martial Arts. Meenal also has a YouTube channel, with over 10,000 subscribers.

