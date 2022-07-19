Reason For Actress Kalyani’s Divorce With Suriya Kiran Revealed

Kalyani is one of the most talented actresses of southern cinema. The 42-year-old has cultivated a loyal fan base through her acting chops and charming personality. Kalyani, who is also known as Kaveri in the industry, has won hearts with terrific performances in films like Punnagai Poove, Kannukkul Nilavu, Samuthiram and Kasi. Recently, multiple reports have surfaced about the reason of Kalyani’s divorce with her ex-husband Suriya Kiran. If reports are to be believed, Kalyani and Surya Kiran got divorced due to mounting debts and financial distress. Reportedly, Surya Kiran has also promised to marry Kalyani again after he pays off all his debts.

Surya Kiran had participated in the Telugu version of Bigg Boss. After months of speculations, he had confirmed his separation from Kalyani after his elimination from the show. At the time, Surya Kiran had stated that the actress left him many years ago but that he still loved her. Till date, Kalyani and Suriya Kiran haven’t given any reason for their divorce.

Surya Kiran has acted in a number of Tamil films as a child actor before he started directing films. After making a memorable debut with Sumanth’s Satyam in 2003, Surya Kiran went on to direct films like Dhana 51, Brahmastram and Raju Bhai.

Kalyani also worked as a child artist before venturing into Tollywood with Rajasekhar’s 2002 film Seshu. In a short period of time, Kalyani featured as a leading lady in films like Avunu Valliddaru Ista Paddaru, Vasantam, Kabaddi Kabaddi, Dongodu and Pedababu. She has also ventured into direction with a Telugu-Tamil bilingual film. Kalyani has also bankrolled the film which features actors like Siddi, Suhasini Maniratnam, Rohit Murali and Shweta in important roles.

